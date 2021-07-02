Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 117,599 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,599 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Wynn Resorts worth $37,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $122.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.63. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

