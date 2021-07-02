Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,474,117 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 358.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474,117 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of Athira Pharma worth $34,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

ATHA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.