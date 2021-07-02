Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 336,224 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2,541.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Bilibili worth $37,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

