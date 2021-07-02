Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,679,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of RBC Bearings as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROLL opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

