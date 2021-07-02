Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $33,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of DEO opened at $191.94 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

