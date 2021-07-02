Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.97% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $34,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALU stock opened at $124.49 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.73.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $1,057,634 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

