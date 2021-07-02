Franklin Resources Inc. Has $28.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

