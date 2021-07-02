Franklin Resources Inc. Has $29.54 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 402.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,031 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.45% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $29,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.