Franklin Resources Inc. Has $30.28 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of Pretium Resources worth $30,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PVG opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVG shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

