Franklin Resources Inc. Has $31.27 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $31,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after acquiring an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $19,488,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

