Franklin Resources Inc. Has $32.06 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $32,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $239,480,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.04. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.84 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

