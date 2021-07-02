Franklin Resources Inc. Has $32.81 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 615,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $32,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 255,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $54.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.49. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.