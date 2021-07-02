Franklin Resources Inc. Has $34.32 Million Holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.21% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $34,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $410,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $46.61 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

