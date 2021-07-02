Franklin Resources Inc. Has $35.09 Million Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,508 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.32% of Accolade worth $35,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

