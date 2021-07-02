Franklin Resources Inc. Has $36.85 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 17.43% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $36,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $5,439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $10,104,000.

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

