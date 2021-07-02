Franklin Resources Inc. Has $37.92 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.35% of Apollo Global Management worth $37,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,740,000 after purchasing an additional 992,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.