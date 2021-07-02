Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,983 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.92% of Berkeley Lights worth $30,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 1,044.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

