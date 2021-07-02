Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) by 552.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 31.35% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $33,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF alerts:

FLBR stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.