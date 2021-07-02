Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,351 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.20% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $36,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $665.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

