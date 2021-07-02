Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.85% of Alamo Group worth $34,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $154.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.09, for a total value of $397,563.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,612,666.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $455,685.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,612,775.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock worth $3,117,253. 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

