Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $27.64 Million Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,866,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,636,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Sabre as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.