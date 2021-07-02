Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 19,950 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.82% of Canada Goose worth $35,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after purchasing an additional 352,115 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after buying an additional 340,600 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth $54,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after buying an additional 423,007 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after buying an additional 118,371 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOS. CIBC reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

