Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 262,670 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3,419.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,670 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Moderna worth $35,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Moderna by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,378,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,785,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,300 shares of company stock valued at $77,001,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $235.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

