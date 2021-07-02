Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 7,922 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,175.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 138,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $257.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $181.02 and a 52-week high of $257.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

