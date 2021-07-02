Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2,402,441.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.90% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $30,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

