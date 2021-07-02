Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 222.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 887,951 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.30% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $33,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Smith sold 10,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $257,960.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,960.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,177. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KALV opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

