Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,150 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $28,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,136,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $242.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.64. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $247.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

