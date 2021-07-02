Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of GDS worth $29,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,954,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,106,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,900,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GDS by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,560,000 after buying an additional 830,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.90. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

