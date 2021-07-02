Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,083,884 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,065,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,083,884 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of UBS Group worth $31,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 48,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,668,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,063,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,997 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,079,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

