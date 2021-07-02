Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,592,238 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,966,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,592,238 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.42% of Glatfelter worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $615.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.67 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

