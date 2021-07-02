Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Wayfair worth $36,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after acquiring an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $146,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,168,000 after acquiring an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total value of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $307.50 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.80 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.04. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

