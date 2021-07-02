Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,723 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,723 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.23% of Atmos Energy worth $29,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

