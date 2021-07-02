Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 82,714 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,714 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of argenx worth $33,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.21.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $304.48 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.