Frax Share Trading Up 38.7% Over Last 7 Days (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00006409 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $34.55 million and $11.92 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00045200 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00126325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169789 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,247.71 or 0.99980279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

