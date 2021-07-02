Friess Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Friess Associates LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 91.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140,204 shares during the quarter. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.57. 250,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $322.63 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.