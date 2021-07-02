Friess Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Friess Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 90.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,054 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. 4,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,145. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at $29,741,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.