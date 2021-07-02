Friess Associates LLC Invests $1.78 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 417,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,179,000 after buying an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,654.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 222,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after buying an additional 209,414 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

