Friess Associates LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Friess Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,498 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 348,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,885,796. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.