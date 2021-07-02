Friess Associates LLC Sells 17,105 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Friess Associates LLC decreased its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC owned 0.60% of MasterCraft Boat worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 17.2% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 767.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.57. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

