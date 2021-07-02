FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $43.66 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00053046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00682383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.29 or 0.07530742 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars.

