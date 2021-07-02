FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.