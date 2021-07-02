FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Issued By Oppenheimer

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MSCI in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will earn $9.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.62. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $543.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $534.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.10. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $543.29.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in MSCI by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

