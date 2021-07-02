FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.65.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Shares of APTV opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,080,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,732,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

