FY2021 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $6.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NYSE BBL opened at $59.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.