FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glanbia plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glanbia in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glanbia’s FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of GLAPY opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

