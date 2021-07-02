FY2021 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

