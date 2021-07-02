G.Research Weighs in on Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Investment analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. G.Research also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.82. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

