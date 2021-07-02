Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Stock Price Up 1%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

