Galatasaray Fan Token Achieves Market Cap of $25.79 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00021932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $25.79 million and $2.47 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00169928 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,599.55 or 1.00231312 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

