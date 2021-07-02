GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $100,267.50 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00403130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

